Former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa rejects $924,000 HART consulting job | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa rejects $924,000 HART consulting job

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:40 a.m.

  • Former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa said Tuesday she will turn down a controversial $924,000 consulting contract with the city's rail project and will instead serve as a volunteer board member.

  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Colleen Hanabusa, who was appointed to the HART board by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, right, spoke Tuesday at a news conference at Honolulu Hale.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Colleen Hanabusa, who was appointed to the HART board by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, right, spoke Tuesday at a news conference at Honolulu Hale.

