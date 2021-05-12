Former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa rejects $924,000 HART consulting job
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:40 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Former Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa said Tuesday she will turn down a controversial $924,000 consulting contract with the city's rail project and will instead serve as a volunteer board member.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Colleen Hanabusa, who was appointed to the HART board by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, right, spoke Tuesday at a news conference at Honolulu Hale.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree