State revokes Pono Life Sciences' medical marijuana license | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State revokes Pono Life Sciences’ medical marijuana license

  By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 12:32 a.m.

The Notice of Violation and Order revoking the license was issued as a result of the company’s “ongoing failure to submit annual independent financial audits” as required by Hawaii law. Read more

