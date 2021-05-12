comscore Freshman Mya Grado’s 5 RBIs help Pearl City blast Leilehua Mules | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Freshman Mya Grado’s 5 RBIs help Pearl City blast Leilehua Mules

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Pearl City's Mya Grado made a catch in foul territory while colliding with Jewel Larson during the fourth inning against Leilehua in Wahiawa on Tuesday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pearl City’s Mya Grado made a catch in foul territory while colliding with Jewel Larson during the fourth inning against Leilehua in Wahiawa on Tuesday.

Freshman Mya Grado belted a home run and drove in five runs as Pearl City exploded for nine runs in the final two innings in a 14-4 win over Leilehua on Tuesday afternoon at Ka‘ala Elementary School field. Read more

