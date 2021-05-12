Sports More events planned for University of Hawaii volleyball By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The celebration of the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team’s national championship culminates today with a series of events in downtown Honolulu. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The celebration of the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team’s national championship culminates today with a series of events in downtown Honolulu. The Rainbow Warriors captured the national title with a sweep of BYU last Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, and will begin the morning with a proclamation ceremony with Gov. David Ige at Washington Place. They’ll continue on to Honolulu Hale, where they will be honored by Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Honolulu City Council. At noon, the Warriors will take part in a drive-by celebration at the corner of Bishop and King streets. The team will then take a trolley for the return to campus at 1 p.m., riding through Ala Moana Beach Park and Waikiki on the way back to Manoa. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, UH requests that fans not gather in large groups or present lei to the team. Fans along the route are encouraged to cheer as the team passes by in the socially distanced celebration. The Warriors held a drive-by celebration outside SimpliFi Arena after returning from Ohio on Sunday. Previous Story University of Hawaii volleyball team No. 1 in poll, no doubt about it