comscore More events planned for University of Hawaii volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

More events planned for University of Hawaii volleyball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The celebration of the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team’s national championship culminates today with a series of events in downtown Honolulu. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii volleyball team No. 1 in poll, no doubt about it

Scroll Up