More events planned for University of Hawaii volleyball

The celebration of the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team’s national championship culminates today with a series of events in downtown Honolulu.

The Rainbow Warriors captured the national title with a sweep of BYU last Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, and will begin the morning with a proclamation ceremony with Gov. David Ige at Washington Place. They’ll continue on to Honolulu Hale, where they will be honored by Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Honolulu City Council.

At noon, the Warriors will take part in a drive-by celebration at the corner of Bishop and King streets. The team will then take a trolley for the return to campus at 1 p.m., riding through Ala Moana Beach Park and Waikiki on the way back to Manoa.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, UH requests that fans not gather in large groups or present lei to the team. Fans along the route are encouraged to cheer as the team passes by in the socially distanced celebration.

The Warriors held a drive-by celebration outside SimpliFi Arena after returning from Ohio on Sunday.