Federal government announces disaster assistance for March flooding, landslides

President Joe Biden today approved a major disaster declaration for Hawaii, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storms from March 8 through March 18 in Hawaii.

Hawaii’s congressional delegation wrote a letter March 12 to the president calling on him to expedite federal assistance to help communities across the state that were hit hard by the heavy rains that caused massive flooding on Kauai, Maui and Oahu.

Federal funding is now available to the state and local governments and certain private non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work, and for repair or replacement of facilities which have been damaged by the storms flooding and landslides. It is also available for hazard mitigation measures.

“We are grateful to President Biden for his prompt attention to the needs of the people of Hawaii, in particular, the residents of Maui County,” Congressman Kai Kahele (D-Hawaii-District 2) said in a news release.

“There is much work to be done in order for our communities to recover and rebuild from the devastating flooding and landslides that occurred just two months ago.”

He pledged that he and his staff will work with the Hawaii delegation and with all levels of government to support the response efforts across the state.

Congressman Ed Case said: “The federal assistance it provides is critical for those so hard hit by the March storm. This also comes as Hawaii must prepare once again for hurricane season in our part of the world, and I urge us all to take all the necessary steps.”