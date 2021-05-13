comscore Liam and Olivia top list of most popular baby names in Hawaii for 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Liam and Olivia top list of most popular baby names in Hawaii for 2020

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Liam and Olivia topped the most popular baby names in Hawaii for 2020, according to the U.S. Social Security Administration today.

The top five boys names for 2020 in the state were: Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah and Logan and the top girls names were Olivia, Sophia, Isabella, Amelia and Luna.

Liam and Olivia were also the most popular baby names in the U.S., the agency said.

The Social Security Administration began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880.

All names are from Social Security card applications that parents provide to the agency at the time of a child’s birth.

To find out the top 100 baby names for Hawaii as well popular baby names in other states for 2020, visit www.socialsecurity.gov.

