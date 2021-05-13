WATCH LIVE: Hawaii Gov. David Ige to maintain Hawaii’s mask mandate despite updated CDC guidance

Gov. David Ige will maintain Hawaii’s mask mandate despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidelines on masks. Ige discussed that in a press briefing this afternoon.
The CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people today, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.