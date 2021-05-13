comscore WATCH LIVE: Hawaii Gov. David Ige to maintain Hawaii’s mask mandate despite updated CDC guidance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Hawaii Gov. David Ige to maintain Hawaii’s mask mandate despite updated CDC guidance

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:04 pm

  • Courtesy Gov. David Ige

    Gov. David Ige addresses the CDC's updated mask policy.

Gov. David Ige will maintain Hawaii’s mask mandate despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidelines on masks. Ige discussed that in a press briefing this afternoon.

The CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people today, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

