Southwest Airlines to more than double its Hawaii trans-­Pacific service

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Tom Nealon: </strong> <em>The president of Southwest Airlines says the time is right for expansion in Hawaii</em>

  • GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 28 A Southwest Airlines flight left Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oct. 28. Southwest Airlines is more than doubling its Hawaii trans-­Pacific service starting June 6.

The Dallas-based carrier’s summer schedule increases its trans-­Pacific offerings to 37 round trips, including direct flights between Las Vegas and Hawaii’s four major islands. Read more

