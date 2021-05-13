Southwest Airlines to more than double its Hawaii trans-Pacific service
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:27 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
Tom Nealon:
The president of Southwest Airlines says the time is right for expansion in Hawaii
-
GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 28
A Southwest Airlines flight left Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oct. 28. Southwest Airlines is more than doubling its Hawaii trans-Pacific service starting June 6.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree