With Alex Baeza out, Hawaii baseball coach Mike Trapasso emphasizes defense at first base

For Hawaii baseball coach Mike Trapasso, first thing’s first when it comes to defense.

“From the first day I coached, I knew the value of a good first baseman,” Trapasso said. “Gone are the days, at least for me, of the big, lumbering DH guy being put at first base. That doesn’t work for me. Your first baseman can really save your team 20 errors a year at the college level.”

As an Oklahoma State pitcher in the 1980s, Trapasso recalled, the left-hander’s complements were first basemen Brad Bell and Jimmy Barragan. Barragan, whose fielding was .988 or better every season, including .995 as a sophomore, is in OSU Baseball Hall of Fame.

The past six years, Eric Ramirez and then Alex Baeza were suctions at first for the Rainbow Warriors. Trapasso said he envisions freshman Konnor Palmeira filling that role in the ’Bows’ four-game road series against Cal State Northridge this weekend. Baeza’s availability is in question because of a hamstring injury suffered against Cal State Fullerton on May 2.

Baeza was included on the ’Bows’ 30-player travel roster. “We’re bringing him under the pretense of wishful thinking,” Trapasso said. The ’Bows are hopeful Baeza will be available as a pinch hitter.

Palmeira, a 2020 Kamehameha-Maui graduate, was ranked as Perfect Game’s 81st-best catching prospect last year. Trapasso said he is confident in Palmeira’s ability to play first. “He’ll be fine over there,” Trapasso said. “He’s got soft hands. He’ll make the plays.”

Trapasso also expects Palmeira, who is hitting .194, to contribute as a right-handed hitter. Palmeira hit better than .400 as a Kamehameha-Maui junior. “We recruited him because he could really hit first and foremost,” Trapasso said. “We also knew he would be athletic enough to play different positions and catch as well.”

Trapasso said Matt Campos, who can both corner-infield positions, is on track to receive medical clearance next week. Campos has not played since suffering a fractured hamate bone in his left hand on April 16. “He’s recovering really well from that hamate,” said Trapasso, noting the recovery period ranges from three weeks to 14 weeks.

“It’s a strange injury that in many ways is just a baseball injury,” Trapasso said of the bone that forms part of the wrist joint. “Most people don’t even know what the hamate bone is.”

At the time of the injury, Campos was playing third as the injury replacement for Dustin Demeter. When Campos is cleared, Stone Miyao will remain at third, and Campos could be used at first or as a defensive replacement.

Trapasso said outfielder Scotty Scott, who exited UH’s previous game with elbow soreness, is “fine” and will play against CSUN.

BIG WEST BASEBALL

At Matador Field/Northridge, Calif.

>> Who: Hawaii (23-15, 15-13 BWC) vs. CSUN (16-16, 16-16 BWC)

>> Schedule: Friday at noon, Saturday doubleheader at 8 a.m., Sunday at 10 a.m.

>> TV: None

>> Radio: 1420-AM

>> Streaming: Saturday on BigWest.tv