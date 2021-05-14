comscore Officials embark on a study to lower costs of the $651 million venture | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Officials embark on a study to lower costs of the $651 million venture

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 23 Costs for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Ala Wai Flood Risk Management Project have nearly doubled, potentially stalling the project again. Pedestrians cross the Ala Wai Canal on the McCully Bridge.

Another study is in store for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ over-budget Ala Wai Flood Risk Management Project. This time it’s aimed at getting the 2-­decade-old project moving again. Read more

