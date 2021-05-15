3 people seriously hurt in head-on collision on Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa

A head-on collision in Haleiwa left three people seriously injured this afternoon, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

The crash happened near 61-230 Kamehameha Highway at about 2:20 p.m.

EMS treated a man in his 30s, a woman in her 30s, and a woman in her 20s for multiple serious injuries, EMS said.

All three were taken to a hospital, but a man in his 20s refused transport, according to EMS.

Police dispatch and the Wahiawa station did not have any details on the crash.