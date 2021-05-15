Hiker, 29, seriously injured after falling about 30 feet at Maunawili Falls

A 29-year-old hiker was in serious condition today after falling about 30 feet at Maunawili Falls.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the man at 1:30 p.m. for serious injuries.

It’s unclear if the man fell at the falls or while hiking along the trail.

Maunawili Falls is a popular hike and many jump at the falls into a pond below.

———

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.