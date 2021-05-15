Police arrest man, 45, for suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly setting homeless man on fire

A 45-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of second-degree attempted murder for allegedly setting another man on fire in downtown Honolulu early Wednesday.

Honolulu Police Department officers made the arrest at around 6 p.m. Friday.

The victim, a 39-year-old homeless man, was apparently sleeping in the doorway of a business building at 1300 Pali Highway near Longs Drugs at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday when the suspect allegedly poured gas on him and ignited it, covering the victim “completely in flames,” according to a witness.

The man suffered multiple second- and third-degree burns and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.