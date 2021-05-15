comscore Kamehameha’s William Ho falls short of distance sweep at ILH track championships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kamehameha’s William Ho falls short of distance sweep at ILH track championships

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM William Ho of Kamehameha was first in the 800 and 1,500 and second in the 3,000.

    William Ho of Kamehameha was first in the 800 and 1,500 and second in the 3,000.

None of the seasoned officials could recall the last time a runner won the 800-, 1,500- and 3,000-meter events at the ILH boys track and field championships. Read more

