comscore Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra’s outdoor concert series features music by composer Michael-Thomas Foumai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra’s outdoor concert series features music by composer Michael-Thomas Foumai

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The work of award-winning composer Michael-Thomas Foumai will be featured by the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra in a summer series at the Waikiki Shell. Foumai is pictured in the Academy for Creative Media at the University of Hawaii West Oahu, where he is a lecturer.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The work of award-winning composer Michael-Thomas Foumai will be featured by the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra in a summer series at the Waikiki Shell. Foumai is pictured in the Academy for Creative Media at the University of Hawaii West Oahu, where he is a lecturer.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Over the next four months, each of the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra’s Starlight Series performances at the Waikiki Shell will feature one of Michael-Thomas Foumai’s works. Conductor Rei Hotoda rehearsed with the musicians on Tuesday night.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Over the next four months, each of the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra’s Starlight Series performances at the Waikiki Shell will feature one of Michael-Thomas Foumai’s works. Conductor Rei Hotoda rehearsed with the musicians on Tuesday night.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A page of Michael-Thomas Foumai’s music is projected behind him in the Dolby Atmos theater in the Academy for Creative Media located at the University of Hawaii West Oahu.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A page of Michael-Thomas Foumai’s music is projected behind him in the Dolby Atmos theater in the Academy for Creative Media located at the University of Hawaii West Oahu.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Over the next four months, each of the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra’s Starlight Series performances at the Waikiki Shell will feature one of Michael-Thomas Foumai’s works. Conductor Rei Hotoda rehearsed with the musicians on Tuesday night.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Over the next four months, each of the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra’s Starlight Series performances at the Waikiki Shell will feature one of Michael-Thomas Foumai’s works. Conductor Rei Hotoda rehearsed with the musicians on Tuesday night.

Composer Michael-Thomas Foumai’s works have been variously described as “vibrant and cinematic” by The New York Times and “full of color, drama and emotion” by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii chefs return to food truck contest

Scroll Up