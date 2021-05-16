Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra’s outdoor concert series features music by composer Michael-Thomas Foumai
By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:38 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The work of award-winning composer Michael-Thomas Foumai will be featured by the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra in a summer series at the Waikiki Shell. Foumai is pictured in the Academy for Creative Media at the University of Hawaii West Oahu, where he is a lecturer.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Over the next four months, each of the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra’s Starlight Series performances at the Waikiki Shell will feature one of Michael-Thomas Foumai’s works. Conductor Rei Hotoda rehearsed with the musicians on Tuesday night.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A page of Michael-Thomas Foumai’s music is projected behind him in the Dolby Atmos theater in the Academy for Creative Media located at the University of Hawaii West Oahu.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
