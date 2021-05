Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Hooray for Helpers! First Responders and More Heroes in Action”

By Mike Austin

Celebrate first responders in this action-packed picture book featuring firefighters, doctors, EMTs and other brave helpers in action. Ages 4-8

“Dragon Hoops”

By Gene Luen Yang

The men’s varsity team, the Dragons, is having a phenomenal season. Each victory brings them closer to their goal: the CA State Championships. Gene gets to know everyone; he realizes that their story as thrilling as his comic books. He follows this epic to its end. What he doesn’t know yet is that this season is not only going to change the Dragons’ lives, but also his own. The graphic novel is a 2021 Honor Book for the Michael L. Printz Award. Ages 13 and up