Las Vegas Advisor: 9 MGM Resorts casinos return to 100% capacity

The recovery is in full gear in Las Vegas. Just weeks after casinos were given the green light to move to 80% capacity, several have now been granted permission to go to 100%.

All nine MGM Resorts hotel-­casinos have been cleared by the Nevada Gaming Control Board to return to 100% occupancy. Mandalay Bay, Luxor, Excalibur, New York-New York, Park MGM, MGM Grand, Aria, Bellagio and the Mirage join the Cosmopolitan, STRAT and Wynn/Encore at 100%. In these casinos and several others, as well as bars with video poker machines, the plexiglass dividers have been removed.

Trop sold: Bally’s Corp. has bought the Tropicana for $150 million. Not to be confused with the Bally’s casino, this will be the first Strip presence for the Rhode Island-based company that owns casinos in several other U.S. locations.

Coming back: Caesars Palace’s Bacchanal Buffet is scheduled to return Thursday, serving dinner only on Thursdays-Mondays; pricing hasn’t been announced. Also unknown is the format, though it’s expected that it will be staff-served and reservations will be accepted for the first time. The buffet room underwent a $2.4 million renovation during the shutdown. Caesars joins South Point and the Cosmopolitan as casinos that have broght back their buffets. Who’s next?

Tiki time: Ellis Island is transforming part of its Front Yard venue into a tiki bar. Beginning June 3, the second floor will become The Island at Ellis, serving tropical-themed food and drinks. The tiki format will run daily, but only through July 4.

Question: What was the Las Vegas bar featured on “Bar Rescue” and where is it located?

Answer: Assuming you’re talking about the first episode, it was Capos, which is located on Sahara Avenue, about 5 miles west of the Strip. “Bar Rescue” shot all of this season’s episodes in Las Vegas. Other locations that have been announced are Paradise Cantina (across from Virgin) and Cork & Thorn (downtown).

