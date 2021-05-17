Emergency officials to test sirens in Mililani and Haleiwa today and Tuesday

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management are conducting siren testing today and Tuesday in Mililani and Haleiwa.

The testing is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mililani Town and Mililani Mauka today, Upper Pupukea on Tuesday.

Officials said residents may hear the siren sound for 30-second to three-minute intervals and that testing will include short blasts known as “burps.”

The public can contact emergency management and county civil defense agencies to report siren operation issues. To report any siren problems on Oahu, call the City and County of Honolulu at 723-8960.