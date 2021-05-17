comscore North Kohala home destroyed by fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

North Kohala home destroyed by fire

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A large fire destroyed a home in North Kohala on Sunday.

The fire broke out at a single-family residence at 53-476 Halaula Maulili Road at about 2:30 p.m, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they observed black smoke billowing from the rear of the structure.

Flames quickly spread throughout the home before firefighters brought the fire under control at 4:30 a.m. and extinguished it at 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $400,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
California places Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ under review
Looking Back

Scroll Up