North Kohala home destroyed by fire

A large fire destroyed a home in North Kohala on Sunday.

The fire broke out at a single-family residence at 53-476 Halaula Maulili Road at about 2:30 p.m, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they observed black smoke billowing from the rear of the structure.

Flames quickly spread throughout the home before firefighters brought the fire under control at 4:30 a.m. and extinguished it at 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $400,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.