Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Starting over with Ala Wai project

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had hit a wall in the Ala Wai Flood Risk Management Project, the kind of wall that even engineers can’t get around. The cost of the project had almost doubled to $651 million, which has prompted a decision to conduct a “general reevaluation.” Read more

