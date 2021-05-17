comscore Television and radio - May 17, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – May 17, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. y—may be subject to blackout.
Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Mets at Braves 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Indians at Angels 3:38 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Diamondbacks at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Rockies at Padres 4:10 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
BASEBALL: College
Rutgers (Camden) at Penn State 8 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
BASKETBALL: Africa League
AS Douanes vs. Groupe. Sportif des Petroliers 2 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Zamalek BC vs. Ferroviario de Maputo 5:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
FOOTBALL: The Spring League
Generals vs. Sea Lions 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Jousters vs. Blues 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, First-Round
East, game 2: Bruins at Capitals 1:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Central, game 1: Predators at Hurricanes 2 p.m. CNBC NA/116 176
West, game 1: Blues at Avalanche 4 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER: NCAA Tournament, National Championship
Women: Santa Clara vs. Florida State 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Men: Marshall vs. Indiana 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
SURFING
Rip Curl Rottnest Search 1:30 p.m. SURF NA/20 NA
World Surf League: Rottnest Search 1:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS: ATP, WTA
Geneva, Lyon; Belgrade, Parma midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Geneva, Lyon; Belgrade, Parma 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
TUESDAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Yankees at Rangers 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Indians at Angels 3:38 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Diamondbacks at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Rockies at Padres 4:10 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
BASEBALL: College
Akron at Pittsburgh 9 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA
UNC-Wilimington at North Carolina noon ACC NA/251 NA
Kansas at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conf. Play-In Tourney
10th-place vs. 9th-place: Hornets at Pacers 12:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
8th-place vs. 7th-place: Wizards at Celtics 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Mercury at Mystics 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Aces at Storm 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BASKETBALL: Africa League
Atletico Petroleos de Luanda vs. AS Police 5:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, First round
East, game 2: Islanders at Penguins 1:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Central, game 2: Lightning at Panthers 2 p.m. CNBC NA/116 176
West, game 2: Wild at Golden Knights 4 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
English: Leicester City at Chelsea 9:15 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Copa Libertadores: Def. y Just. at Palmeiras 12:15 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Copa Libertadores: Atletico Jr. at Fluminense 2:30 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
SURFING
Rip Curl Rottnest Search 1:30 p.m. SURF NA/20 NA
World Surf League: Rottnest Search 1:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS: ATP, WTA
Geneva, Lyon; Belgrade, Parma midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Geneva, Lyon; Belgrade, Parma 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM
 
TUESDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Ohio State golfer, Aneka Seumanutafa, with Hawaii roots blows away the field in winning tournament’s 70th edition
Next Story
Scoreboard
Looking Back

Scroll Up