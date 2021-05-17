Television and radio – May 17, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Mets at Braves
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Indians at Angels
|3:38 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Regional coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Rockies at Padres
|4:10 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|BASEBALL: College
|Rutgers (Camden) at Penn State
|8 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|BASKETBALL: Africa League
|AS Douanes vs. Groupe. Sportif des Petroliers
|2 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Zamalek BC vs. Ferroviario de Maputo
|5:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|FOOTBALL: The Spring League
|Generals vs. Sea Lions
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Jousters vs. Blues
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, First-Round
|East, game 2: Bruins at Capitals
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Central, game 1: Predators at Hurricanes
|2 p.m.
|CNBC
|NA/116
|176
|West, game 1: Blues at Avalanche
|4 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER: NCAA Tournament, National Championship
|Women: Santa Clara vs. Florida State
|11:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Men: Marshall vs. Indiana
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|SURFING
|Rip Curl Rottnest Search
|1:30 p.m.
|SURF
|NA/20
|NA
|World Surf League: Rottnest Search
|1:30 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS: ATP, WTA
|Geneva, Lyon; Belgrade, Parma
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Geneva, Lyon; Belgrade, Parma
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Yankees at Rangers
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Indians at Angels
|3:38 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Rockies at Padres
|4:10 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|BASEBALL: College
|Akron at Pittsburgh
|9 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|UNC-Wilimington at North Carolina
|noon
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|Kansas at Missouri
|1 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|BASKETBALL: NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conf. Play-In Tourney
|10th-place vs. 9th-place: Hornets at Pacers
|12:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|8th-place vs. 7th-place: Wizards at Celtics
|3 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Mercury at Mystics
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Aces at Storm
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BASKETBALL: Africa League
|Atletico Petroleos de Luanda vs. AS Police
|5:30 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|HOCKEY: NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, First round
|East, game 2: Islanders at Penguins
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Central, game 2: Lightning at Panthers
|2 p.m.
|CNBC
|NA/116
|176
|West, game 2: Wild at Golden Knights
|4 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|English: Leicester City at Chelsea
|9:15 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Copa Libertadores: Def. y Just. at Palmeiras
|12:15 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Copa Libertadores: Atletico Jr. at Fluminense
|2:30 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|SURFING
|Rip Curl Rottnest Search
|1:30 p.m.
|SURF
|NA/20
|NA
|World Surf League: Rottnest Search
|1:30 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS: ATP, WTA
|Geneva, Lyon; Belgrade, Parma
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Geneva, Lyon; Belgrade, Parma
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|990-AM
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|990-AM
