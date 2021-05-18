Column: Our students deserve better distance-learning instruction

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Distance education has the possibility of being part of a positive educational experience for students. Since the 1970s, we’ve had the ability to wheel out the TV cart and play VHS tapes for students. Research has shown that distance learning without having a teacher to lead the learning is not very effective.

A teacher leads the learning by individually helping students, including modifying lessons to help special-needs students. A teacher also leads the instruction by offering a variety of activities and instructional strategies. Another important skill honed in the classroom is the ability to socialize with others.

Approximately three years ago, trainers told us that their distance- learning courses were just meant to be another tool in a teacher’s toolbox, not stand-alone classes. Students were to be grouped by subjects and a teacher licensed in that subject area would lead instruction.

However, at our public high school, the distance-learning platform was not implemented as recommended by the trainers. Students were not grouped in classes per subject and instruction was not lead by a teacher licensed in that subject. Instead, the learning method was “drill and kill” — meaning students were supposed to watch the videos, then keep taking the tests until they passed the final exam.

Due to the pandemic, students were taught in two different ways. The first way was via Google Classroom. As in the classroom, students were grouped per subject and led by a teacher licensed in that particular subject. This method was the closest to a traditional classroom.

The other way instruction occurred was via a distance-learning platform. Here, a student listened to lectures, then took quizzes/tests. These students did not participate in other activities that would normally occur in a classroom (for example, classroom discussions or writing papers). Then the final exam was taken repeatedly until the student passed the exam.

The exam window was opened by a teacher, so the student could take the quiz/test. No one monitored the student during the quiz/test, so anyone could have taken it for the student. A teacher was assigned to monitor the student’s progress, but not to lead the instruction. Research shows that when the teacher is close to the learning, the likelihood of cheating is reduced. However, with stand-alone distance-learning courses, there is no teacher close to the learning.

What about college students who take courses online? The online master’s program that I attended was different from the stand-alone distance-learning classes high school students take. First, I had a professor who was an expert in education. Second, I took my courses with other students. Third, I could ask the professor for assistance. Fourth, I had interactions with other students (for example, class discussions). Fifth, I was required to complete various projects. Sixth, I wrote numerous research papers.

I propose a new policy be adopted, which would include:

1. All public schools (or any entity licensed to offer classes in Hawaii public schools) should be required to use the same distance-learning platform.

2. Students must be grouped together per subject.

3. All distance-learning classes would be led by a certified teacher in that particular subject.

4. The distance-learning platform must have accommodations for 504 Plan and special education students and English Learners.

5. Tests must be taken at the school with a teacher/monitor present.

6. Students must participate in activities as determined by their assigned certified teacher.

Having a statewide policy would also eliminate “school shopping.” If uniformity is not instituted, then a school could lower the rigor of its online courses to entice additional students to enroll at the school and thus increase the school’s budget.

Hawaii public schools rank 27th or 31st (depending on the source), as to the states with the best education in America. Distance learning can be part of a student’s education, but careful and thoughtful policies must be established.