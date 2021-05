Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whether you prefer fluffy omelets or an eggs Benedict, the Elite Cuisine Easy Egg Cooker has everything you need. Read more

Whether you prefer fluffy omelets or an eggs Benedict, the Elite Cuisine Easy Egg Cooker has everything you need.

Effortlessly cook up to seven eggs in this all-in-one poacher, boiler and omelet steamer. All you have to do is fill the measuring cup with water to desired doneness, press the power button and voila! The contraption’s built-in timer ensures the eggs come out consistently perfect. There’s even an instruction manual with 16 egg-citing recipes to choose from.

Small and lightweight, this egg cooker is a good choice if you have limited counter space.