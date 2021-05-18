comscore Lack of hair, Abundance of flair | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lack of hair, Abundance of flair

  • By Lianne Bidal Thompson
  • May 18, 2021

  • DA BALD GUY FOOD TRUCK

    These Plate Lunches Are Packin'
    Peeled garlic shrimp ($12)

  • DA BALD GUY FOOD TRUCK

    Pan-fried poke plate ($13)

  • DA BALD GUY FOOD TRUCK

    Boneless kalbi plate ($12)

  • LIANNE BIDAL THOMPSON

    Da Bald Guy's blue food truck is on the side of Seven Brothers at Kahuku Sugar Mill.

Kalbi and garlic shrimp plates, along with pan-fried poke plates, are just three examples of the standout dishes from Da Bald Guy food truck, located at Kahuku Sugar Mill. Read more

