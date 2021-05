Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya recently opened its third location at Pearlridge Center. The restaurant features several exclusive dishes, including the Tanaka Garlic Volcano Ramen, clam chowder croquettes, Arabiki sausage, seafood and vegetables kushi katsu, and tako wasabi.

“We feel our new menu items elevate Japanese ramen bar favorites,” says owner Tina Wang.

The Tanaka Garlic Volcano Ramen features a pork broth with level two spiciness, bean sprouts, fresh garlic, green onions, black oil, a spicy, seasoned egg and Korean powder, along with the eatery’s signature thick noodles. Of the izakaya dishes, the clam chowder croquettes are my favorite. The fritters are expertly fried to perfection, filled with a creamy, housemade clam chowder, and come with a traditional tonkatsu sauce for dipping.

Other popular dishes include the Tanaka classic ramen, beef sukiyaki don, pork gyoza and soft-shell crab bun.