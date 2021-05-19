Central Pacific Hurricane Center predicts 2 to 5 tropical cyclones for Hawaii in 2021

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center today predicted that the region will see two to five tropical cyclones during the hurricane season that starts June 1.

That translates into a below to average season for the Central Pacific, which typically sees an average of four to five storms each year.

During a virtual press conference this morning, forecasters said there’s an 80% chance of a near- or below-normal hurricane season.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center said El Nino conditions have turned to neutral and sea surface temperatures in the topical cyclone generation region are expected to be below normal, which will help to work against tropical cyclone formation.

Still, forecasters cautioned Hawaii residents to get prepared now for the upcoming season, which extends through Nov. 30.

Although last year was a below-normal season with only two tropical cyclones, Hurricane Douglas came uncomfortably close to the islands in late July.