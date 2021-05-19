comscore Editorial: Getting control of vacation rentals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Getting control of vacation rentals

  • Today
  • Updated 8:01 p.m.

In Hawaii, short-term vacation rental taxes are administered by the state, while counties govern the rental operations. But that longstanding division of responsibility could change if Gov. David Ige signs off on House Bill 862, which allows counties to raise their own transient accommodations tax (TAT) up to 3 percentage points for as long as 10 years. Read more

