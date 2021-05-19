comscore Native Hawaiian consent needed for TMT, Canadian group says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Native Hawaiian consent needed for TMT, Canadian group says

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

The organization that represents the astronomy community in Canada — one of the Thirty Meter Telescope’s international partners — has declared it cannot support the TMT unless it has the consent of Native Hawaiians. Read more

Previous Story
Gnocchi, leeks and greens

Scroll Up