Hawaii sees 80 total new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases as the statewide tally tops 35K

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 80 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 35,665 cases.

State health officials began counting probable infections Wednesday, bumping up the statewide total coronavirus case count since the start of the pandemic. The probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

No new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide death toll remains at 492.

State health officials reported 59 new confirmed and 21 probable cases today. By island, Oahu had 61 new cases, Hawaii island had two, Maui had seven, Molokai had nine, Kauai and Lanai both had none, and there was one Hawaii resident diagnosed outside the state.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 380 fatalities on Oahu, 54 on Maui, 53 on Hawaii island, two on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 588,000 and the nationwide infection tally is about 33 million.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 26,755 on Oahu, 4,382 on Maui, 2,836 in Hawaii County, 313 on Kauai, 115 on Lanai and 73 on Molokai. There are also 1,191 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,106 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 52 today.

By island, Oahu has 863 active cases, Maui has 138, the Big Island has 57, Kauai has 24, Molokai has 23 and Lanai has one.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,426,107 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,279 have required hospitalizations, with 10 new hospitalizations reported today.