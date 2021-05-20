comscore City cuts down gate blocking beach access in Portlock | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
City cuts down gate blocking beach access in Portlock

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF PARKS AND RECREATION

    A new beach right of way in Portlock officially opened to the public on May 19 after city crews removed a privately owned gate.

  A beach area, above, was blocked by an access gate.

    CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU

    A beach area, above, was blocked by an access gate.

  The gate near 379 Portlock Road, above, was dismantled by a city crew.

    CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU

    The gate near 379 Portlock Road, above, was dismantled by a city crew.

  A beach area was blocked by an access gate. The gate near 379 Portlock Road, was dismantled by a city crew, above, on Wednesday.

    CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU

    A beach area was blocked by an access gate. The gate near 379 Portlock Road, was dismantled by a city crew, above, on Wednesday.

  Police stood by as a city crew removed a gate blocking beach access at Portlock as neighbors and passersby watched.

    CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU

    Police stood by as a city crew removed a gate blocking beach access at Portlock as neighbors and passersby watched.

A new beach right of way on Portlock Road in Hawaii Kai was officially opened to the public Wednesday. Read more

