City cuts down gate blocking beach access in Portlock
- By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:20 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VIDEO COURTESY HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF PARKS AND RECREATION
A new beach right of way in Portlock officially opened to the public on May 19 after city crews removed a privately owned gate.
CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU
A beach area, above, was blocked by an access gate.
CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU
The gate near 379 Portlock Road, above, was dismantled by a city crew.
CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU
A beach area was blocked by an access gate. The gate near 379 Portlock Road, was dismantled by a city crew, above, on Wednesday.
-
CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU
Police stood by as a city crew removed a gate blocking beach access at Portlock as neighbors and passersby watched.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree