Vulcans, Sharks eliminated in NCAA tennis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Hilo men and Hawaii Pacific women were both eliminated by Columbus State at the NCAA Division II tennis championships on Wednesday in Surprise, Ariz. Read more

The Hawaii Hilo men and Hawaii Pacific women were both eliminated by Columbus State at the NCAA Division II tennis championships on Wednesday in Surprise, Ariz.

Top-seeded Columbus State beat fifth-seeded Hilo, 4-0, in the men’s semifinals. Fourth-seeded Columbus State held off fifth-seeded Hawaii Pacific, 4-3, in the women’s quarterfinals.

Columbus State’s Luise Sachs rallied past Hawaii Pacific’s Mihoki Miyahara, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4, at No. 3 singles to clinch the dual match for the Cougars. Sachs trailed 4-2 in the third set before winning the final four games. HPU (9-4) won the doubles point and got wins from Elodie Busson and Nicole Ballach at No. 2 and No. 6 singles. It was the fifth consecutive quarterfinal appearance for the Sharks.

Hilo lost the doubles point and was swept at No. 1, 4 and 6 singles to finish the season 11-3. It was the second consecutive semifinal appearance for the Vulcans.

UH places five on All-Big West teams

Five members of the University of Hawaii softball team earned places on the All-Big West teams on Wednesday.

Rainbow Wahine senior infielder Angelique “Cheeks” Ramos, junior shortstop Nawai Kaupe, junior center fielder Brittnee Rossi and freshman infielder/outfielder Maya Nakamura were named to the all-conference second team.

Dallas Millwood, a sophomore first baseman, was an honorable mention selection. Nakamura also made the Big West’s All-Freshman team.

Big West champion Long Beach State and runner-up Cal State Fullerton placed six players each on the 15-player first team.

Long Beach State senior Kellie White was named Pitcher of the Year and Fullerton senior Kelsie Whitmore was the Player of the Year. LBSU’s Kim Sowder was named Coach of the Year.

Wahine sign prep forward to class

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team added a power forward to its incoming recruiting class with the signing of Jacqueline Stacey Vaisaasaa David.

UH announced the signing of the 5-foot-10 David on Wednesday. David made the Class 5 All-State team after helping William Chrisman High School (Independence, Mo.) to an 8-0 conference season and the District 14 title as a senior.

David joins guards Asha Andrews, Eva Ongoongotau and Trinity Slocum as incoming freshmen. The Rainbow Wahine also added transfers in center Maeve Donnelly (Massachusetts), guard/forward McKenna Haire (Princeton), forward Kallin Spiller (Columbia).