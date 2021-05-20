comscore Vulcans, Sharks eliminated in NCAA tennis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Vulcans, Sharks eliminated in NCAA tennis

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Hilo men and Hawaii Pacific women were both eliminated by Columbus State at the NCAA Division II tennis championships on Wednesday in Surprise, Ariz. Read more

