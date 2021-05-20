Calendar
Friday
BASEBALL
Big West: UC San Diego at Hawaii,
6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
Softball
Makua Ali‘i
Wednesday
Yankees 10, Islander 6
Waipio 22, Xpress 17
Bad Company 24, Action 7
Zen 18, Golden Eagles 5
Na Pueo 18, Na Kahuna 14
Aikane 15, Hawaiians 2
Hui Ohana 18, Fat Katz 4
Firehouse 13, Lokahi 12
Sportsmen 28, P.H. Rebels 12
Hikina 18, Makules 12
Golf
Hawaii Prince
Spring Tournament
At Hawaii Prince Golf Club
Saturday
Boys
15-18 Division
74—Joshua Hayashida. 76—Ayden
Campos. 81—Xyrus Senining, Jonathan Chung. 83—Bryce Toledo—Lue. 84—Haruki Imanishi. 85—Jet Magsanide, Braden Putzulu, Robbie Kia. 86—Kaito Hirokawa.
90—Noah Camacho. 91—Jensen Chung. 92—Magnus Corpuz. 94—Tristan Bayot. 95—Bryson Adriano. 96—Nate Choi.
97—Zayden Carreira.
13—14 Division
79—Gunnar Lee. 82—Phoenix
Nguyen-Eden. 83—Chase Nam. 84—Keola Silva. 85—Braydn Sato. 87—Noah Villarimo. 88—Shiloh Niles, Dylan Sakasegawa.
90—Xander Nicholson. 95—Parker Smith. 96—Aaron Hamada. 100—Logan Smith. 102—Coda Mayo. 105—Kanani Stone.
Girls
15—18 Division
74–Nicole Ikeda. 76–Eunice Han.
76–Katrina Huang. 77–Kellie Yamane, Jade Mauga, Chloe Jang. 82–Kyra Tomita.
88–Trinity Ledgerwood. 90–Bailey Nagai.
13—14 Division
75–Kirsten Hall. 77–Madison Kuratani.
88–Sydney Fuke. 90–Paige Sur.
92–Bri—Ela Nakagawa. 93–Carissa Koki. 97–Kieran Florino. 108–Chloe Nakamura. 129–Chloe Yamamoto. 133–Amanda Tsuha. DNF–Kimiyo Yamanouchi.
