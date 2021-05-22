Police arrest man who allegedly pointed gun at another man in Kapalama

Honolulu police arrested late Friday night a 39-year-old man who allegedly pointed a handgun at a 41-year-old man in Kapalama.

Police said the man with the handgun allegedly pointed it at the other man, who felt threatened. The incident occurred at 11 p.m.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening at 11:50 p.m. Friday.

He remained in custody Saturday, pending investigation.