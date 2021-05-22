Woman, 40, airlifted from Kuliouou Ridge Trail after injuring ankle

The Honolulu Fire Department airlifted this afternoon a 40-year-old woman who injured her ankle and may have broken her right foot while hiking the Kuliouou Ridge Trail.

The Fire Department received a 911 call at 4:16 p.m. of an injured hiker.

Four HFD units staffed with 12 personnel responded.

The first unit arrived at 4:29 p.m. and found the woman had been hiking for about two hours when she slipped on some roots, causing the injury.

Air 1 airlifted three rescue personnel near the top of the ridge, hiked into an area and made contact with the woman at about 5 p.m.

The rescue personnel splinted the woman’s right ankle, placed her on a rescue stretcher and carried her to an extraction point, where she was placed onto the helicopter.

Her companion hiked out on his own.

HFD transferred her care to Emergency Medical Services personnel at 5:28 p.m. at the Kuliouou Neighborhood Park, the designated landing zone.