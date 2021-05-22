comscore Demonstrators urge Gov. David Ige to veto state land lease bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Demonstrators urge Gov. David Ige to veto state land lease bill

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Donovan Kop, left, Naomi Wahinekaupua Braine and Pacita Baron held signs and flowers during Friday’s news conference at St. Andrew’s Cathedral held by a coalition of Native Hawaiian, environmental and public- interest groups.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Protesters held flags in front of St. Andrew’s Cathedral.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Makanoe Hufana, left, and Kiana Kelai, holding sign, attended Friday’s news conference at St. Andrew’s Cathedral.

Native Hawaiians opposed to ultralong state land leases elevated a campaign Friday to convince Gov. David Ige to veto a bill that would allow leases to stretch over a century. Read more

