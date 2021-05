Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Airlines on Friday began nonstop service between Phoenix and Maui.

The four-times-weekly flights — the only daytime service connecting Phoenix with the Valley Isle — will be offered through Aug. 15 to meet pent-up demand for the Memorial Day holiday and the summer travel season.

Flight HA57 departs Phoenix at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, arriving on Maui at 10:25 a.m. The flight from Maui to Phoenix, HA58, departs at 10:40 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with a 7:25 p.m. arrival.

Hawaiian’s summer Phoenix-Maui flights complement its daily nonstop service to Honolulu, which the carrier launched in 2002.

The carrier is operating the new Phoenix-Maui route with its 189-seat Airbus A321neo.