Hawaii Hilo eliminated in NCAA softball regional | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Hilo eliminated in NCAA softball regional

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:07 a.m.

Hawaii Hilo closed its season with two losses on Friday in the NCAA Division II softball West Regional in Irvine, Calif. Read more

