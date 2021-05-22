Hawaii Hilo eliminated in NCAA softball regional

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Hilo closed its season with two losses on Friday in the NCAA Division II softball West Regional in Irvine, Calif.

The Vulcans, seeded fifth in the six-team regional, began the day with a 9-0 loss to No. 2 seed Biola in a winner’s bracket game. UH Hilo then fell to host Concordia 12-3 in an elimination game to end the season at 19-13.

The Vulcans won their first two games of the regional before being held to two hits in the loss to Biola. The Eagles pulled away with three runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to advance to the regional final.

In the elimination game, Concordia jumped ahead on a two-run homer by Sydney Sprinkle in the top of the first inning and broke away with a seven-run sixth inning to earn payback for a loss to the Vulcans on Thursday. UH Hilo senior Vevesi Liilii broke up the shutout with a homer in the bottom of the sixth.