Safeway offers grocery discount for those who get vaccinated in-store

Safeway now offers COVID-19 vaccines on both a walk-in, as well as pre-scheduled appointment basis, along with a 10% discount on groceries for those who do.

In a recent email blast to customers, Safeway said it is is offering groceries and vaccines all in one place in as convenient a way as possible.

Safeway is offering limited availability of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at locations across the state.

Limited availability of Pfizer for residents ages 12 and up are available at several locations, including Safeway on Beretania Street, in Ewa Beach and Waipahu, according to a recent onlien check this morning.

While walk-ins are available, appointments are encouraged to avoid waiting times.

Safeway, which is part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program, says it has administered nearly 4 million doses nationwide. The COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.