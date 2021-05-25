Forecasters warn of nuisance coastal flooding for all Hawaiian islands today through Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a warning that nuisance coastal flooding may occur today through Friday, when high tides are expected in the afternoon and early evening.

The warning covers the coastal areas of all Hawaiian isles through Friday night due to these high tides combined with above normal sea levels.

Officials warn of the flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation.

As a precaution, the public should avoid driving through flooded roadways, move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground, and secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.

Forecasters, meanwhile, expect light and variable winds to remain in place today due to a lower pressure system north of the state. Highs today range from 81 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit and drop to 68 to 73 tonight.

Light to moderate winds return Wednesday through Friday, but trades diminish again over Memorial Day weekend.

Surf remains below advisory levels on all sides, at 1 to 3 feet for west facing shores, and 2 to 4 feet for north shores, today and Wednesday. Surf of 4 to 6 feet on south and east shores today should drop to 3 to 5 feet on Wednesday.

Forecasters say a northwest swell over the weekend may boost surf along north and west sides on Memorial Day Monday.

The University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program’s Hawaii and Pacific Islands King Tides project welcomes photo submissions at PacificIslandsKingTides.org.

The program also invites the public to submit king tides photos specifically on July 3 and 4 and on Aug. 17 and 18.