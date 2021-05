Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Even though May is wrapping up, it's still officially National Burger Month. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional no-fuss, no-frills single burger or want something more extravagant and loaded with toppings, check out the meaty selections below. Read more

Burgers on Bishop

Burgers on Bishop, located in downtown Honolulu, has a burger lineup ranging from a traditional all-American and turkey to teriyaki and a burger made with Niihau lamb. The wagyu burger ($13.50) remains its bestselling item. It’s made with 100% wagyu beef and whole-grain mustard jus, and topped with a blend of sautéed onions and wild mushrooms, organic greens, locally grown tomatoes and aioli.

Burgers On Bishop

Topa Tower

745 Fort St.

808-586-2000

burgersonbishop.com

@burgersonbishop

Butcher & Bird

Whether you’re craving a single, double or fancier burger like bacon mushroom Swiss, you can’t go wrong with a burger from Kakaako-based Butcher & Bird. The double cheeseburger ($16) features 100% USDA Prime beef ground in-house with dry-aged beef trimmings, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo.

Keep your eyes peeled for specials like The Pig Pile, featuring a bacon-beef patty topped with pulled pork, and the Brisket Burger that boasts 12-hour smoked brisket.

Butcher & Bird

Salt at Our Kakaako

324 Coral St. Ste. 207

808-762-8095

butcherandbirdhi.com

@butcherandbird

Island Vintage Wine Bar

I know what you’re thinking: A burger? From a wine bar? But seriously, this wagyu burger ($18.50) is one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes, and that’s saying a lot, since its menu is extensive.

It’s loaded with not one, but two housemade wagyu beef patties, cheese, wasabi aioli, tomato, lettuce and grilled onions on a La Tour Café brioche bun with a mixed greens salad and french fries on the side. The patties are made using 2.5-ounce meatballs of fresh-ground American wagyu beef and they’re stacked between slices of melted cheddar. The restaurant has a variety of wagyu burgers on its menu — including a teriyaki-pineapple version — but the original wagyu is still the most frequently ordered.

Island Vintage Wine Bar

Royal Hawaiian Center

2301 Kalakaua Ave.

808-799-9463

islandvintagewinebar.com

@islandvintagewinebar

Square Barrels

In April, Square Barrels introduced a new burger to its menu and it quickly became a hot seller. The Belly Burger ($17) is a behemoth that features a house-ground 6-ounce patty topped with fennel-braised pork belly, smoked Gouda, fennel and cilantro slaw.

It’s indulgent due to the half-inch-thick slab of fennel-roasted pork belly and chuck patty, but the slaw brightens and complements the burger’s richness.

The newest edition to Square Barrels’ burger lineup is the ultra-savory Homage Burger ($13), which is a double cheeseburger made with brisket and cured bacon, and topped with house pickles, a special sauce and caramelized onions.

Square Barrels

1001 Bishop St.

808-524-2747

squarebarrels.com

@squarebarrels