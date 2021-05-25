Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Steak Farm got its moniker for obvious reasons — such as its meat-centric plates and love of farm-fresh food — but co-owner Kumi Mendoza admits that it’s also a play on insurance company State Farm.

“And yes, we get ‘Jake’ jokes all the time,” she says.

Having been in the food business for nearly 20 years, Mendoza and her partners opened the Honolulu-based food truck as an expansion of their first venture, Steak Shack.

“Steak Farm came to life as a similar-but-different concept,” shares Mendoza. “We decided a food truck would be great since we are in Waikiki. We don’t get a lot of locals and wanted to reach them. Once we got everything in order, we were right in the middle of the second COVID lockdown. Despite having doubts about opening, we took a leap of faith and believed open-air, mobile takeout was actually the perfect solution for these uncertain times.”

Steak Farm offers a list of local favorites and novel creations. The most popular is its signature 7.5-ounce steak plate ($14), which includes two scoops of rice, organic green salad and a juicy piece of meat that’s sizzled to perfection. For added flavors, opt for the steak onion mushroom plate ($15.50).

An option that’s good for breakfast, lunch or dinner is the ever-classic steak and eggs ($16), which comprises two scoops of rice, two eggs cooked to your liking and a 7-ounce steak.

Another best-seller — and Mendoza’s favorite — is the bulgogi cheesesteak sandwich with Farm Fries ($15). Succulent beef meets melted Swiss cheese in a hoagie topped with pickled red cabbage and a house-made spicy mayo. Customers can choose garlic salt or Parmesan for the thick-cut Farm Fries’ seasoning. For $1 more, get the garlic or truffle aioli.

“People always ask us when we will come back to a certain location because they can’t stop thinking about this sandwich,” notes Mendoza, who adds that preordering cuts down wait times since everything is made to order.

“Thank you for all the incredible love and support from the community,” she says. “We appreciate it!”

Steak Farm

808-726-0321

Location and hours vary; check Instagram for updates

Instagram: @steakfarm808

How to pay: cash, all forms of card, Apple Pay and Venmo