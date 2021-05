Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii was one of just 11 states with National Guard troops on a second round of security duty at the U.S. Capitol as other citizen soldiers from the Aloha State helped with COVID-19 and vaccinations back home.

Eighty Hawaii Guard soldiers and airmen recently completed the deployment to Washington, D.C., as part of a 2,300-troop contingent and returned to Kalaeloa Airport early Monday morning.

Officials said the troops returned after 2-1/2 months in support of the National Guard Bureau and the U.S. Capitol Police. Their mission included patrolling and providing specialized security functions with the National Guard’s “Task Force Capitol.”

National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Daniel Hokanson recently told a Senate appropriations committee that after the Guard mission ended Sunday, “we are not aware of any requirement beyond that” in the nation’s capital.

The tab for the National Guard effort that was propelled by Jan. 6 rioting and continued far past the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration is expected to be $521 million.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a request by the U.S. Capitol Police for ongoing help and authorized the nearly 2,300 National Guard personnel to provide support through Sunday.

The number was down from the 5,100 who were in place in early March and the 26,000 who provided security earlier. Hawaii sent a force of about 200 in a first round of assistance.

The Hawaii National Guard said the mission fell under “Title 32,” paid for by the federal government, with control over the deployment retained by Gov. David Ige.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the soldiers and airmen of the National Guard” who “have been standing watch over the Capitol grounds in Washington, D.C.,” Austin said Monday in a release.

“They came here from all 54 states and territories, leaving behind jobs, homes and families, to bolster security at the Capitol,” Austin said.

“These airmen and soldiers protected not only the grounds, but the lawmakers working on those grounds, ensuring the people’s business could continue unabated. They lived out in very tangible ways the oath they took to support and defend the Constitution,” he said.