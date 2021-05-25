comscore Memorial Day ceremony at Punchbowl goes hybrid | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Memorial Day ceremony at Punchbowl goes hybrid

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.

It’s a hybrid Memorial Day observance that will be held this year at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to honor veterans — as well as to keep in line with conflicting state and federal COVID-19 guidelines. Read more

