HFD to assist at four mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Oahu this Saturday

The Honolulu Fire Department will be assisting with four mobile vaccination clinics on Oahu this coming Saturday.

Firefighters will be providing logistical support, and helping with equipment, screening, check-in, line flow, and post-vaccination observation at the clinics in Kaneohe, Kakaako, Haleiwa and Waipahu.

Health care professionals from Adventist Health Castle, Queen’s Health Systems and Foodland Pharmacy will be administering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Pfizer, which is available to residents ages 12 and up, is available at all four locations.

The four clinics take place Saturday at the following locations and times:

>> Windward Mall, 46-056 Kamehameha Highway, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Pfizer administered by Adventist Health Castle)

>> SALT at Our Kakaako, 691 Auahi St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Pfizer administered by Queen’s)

>> Kaiaka Bay Beach Park, 66-449 Haleiwa Road, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Pfizer or J&J administered by Queen’s)

>> Waipio Shopping Center, 94-1040 Waipio Uka St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Pfizer or J&J administered by Foodland Pharmacy)

The mobile vaccination clinics are open to those with appointments as well as walk-ins.

More options are available at hawaiicovid19.com/vaccination-registration.