Iolani Palace to open Tuesdays for self-led tours

Iolani Palace will add an additional day of operations for tours beginning June 1, officials announced today.

Guests will be offered self-led audio tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, adding to other tour options currently available Wednesdays through Fridays.

“The demand from the community for tours has been incredible, and we’re excited to add Tuesdays back to our schedule to allow more guests to experience the splendor of Iolani Palace,” said Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of Iolani Palace, in a release. “We’ve been blessed to welcome many visitors and kamaaina these past few months, and anticipate an even busier summer ahead.”

Guests must book tours in advance online at IolaniPalace.org or by calling 522-0832. Tours are limited to a maximum of 10 people per group, and begin every 15 minutes.