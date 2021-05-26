Kilauea volcano stops erupting after 5 months

The eruption on Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii island is has stopped paused after more than five months, the U.S. Geological Survey said today.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory first saw a glow within the volcano’s Halemaumau crater on Dec. 20.

Three vents in the crater initially deposited lava into a lake, eventually adding over 40 million cubic meters of lava. The crusted-over lava lake has been measured at 751 feet deep and hasn’t changed since May 11.

HVO crews did not observe any signs of lake activity on Tuesday and reported no signs of active surface lava. No active lava has been observed in the last 48 hours, and there is no visible glow at the volcano at night.

The National Park Service said that it is possible that the Halemaumau vent “could resume eruption or that Kilauea is entering a period of quiescence prior the next eruption.”