CVS Health launching sweepstakes promotion for those who received its COVID-19 vaccines in June

Haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine yet?

CVS Health says starting Tuesday it is launching its #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win thousands of prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.

All customers ages 18 and older who either received their final dose, or are registered to receive their first dose, of COVID-19 vaccine at CVS Health, including Longs Drugs pharmacies, by July 10 are eligible.

The prizes include gift cards, free cruises, tropical vacations, a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI courtesy of Procter &Gamble, date nights and other activities.

“We’re grateful for the millions of people who’ve received one of the well over 17 million doses we’ve administered at CVS Health, but we have a long way to go,” Dr. Kyu Rhee, senior vice president and a chief medical officer of CVS Health, said in a news release. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

CVS Health said it is working to close gaps in hesitancy through the sweep­- stakes, as well as provide a positive reminder of the activities that are possible once vaccinated.

CVS cited a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention household pulse survey that found about 17.6% of adults ages 18 years and older are still hesitant about receiving the vaccine.

Among the partners and prizes planned to date:

>> CVS Health: Fifty $500 giveaways and five grand prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions

>> Norwegian Cruise Line: One hundred seven- day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more

>> Procter &Gamble: VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including game tickets, airfare, hotel and more

>> Bermuda Tourism Authority: Five three nights/four-day trips for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, round-trip transportation and more

>> Hinge: Five hundred $100 gift cards for dates and one grand prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience for a winning couple

>> iHeartMedia: VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other amazing surprises

>> smarTours: Six fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare, one of which is a grand prize

>> Wyndham Rewards: Five two-night weekend getaways with a platinum membership upgrade and a grand prize seven-night getaway including airfare voucher and a diamond membership upgrade, redeemable at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the globe

To be eligible, one must be a customer of at least 18 years old who received a vaccination or can certify that they’ve registered to receive a vaccination from CVS Health either at a CVS Pharmacy retail location or a long-term care facility, employer-based Return Ready clinic or other off-site clinic, prior to the close of the sweepstakes on July 10.

CVS Health colleagues who meet the requirements are also eligible to enter.

To enter, visit cvs.com/one stepclosersweeps, where official rules will be published.

To date, CVS Health has administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care and retail settings, and is offering vaccinations at more than 9,600 CVS Pharmacy locations across 50 states, including about 70 Longs Drugs in Hawaii.