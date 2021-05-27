comscore Honolulu police shoot felon wanted on warrants | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police shoot felon wanted on warrants

  • By Peter Boylan and Rosemarie Bernardo pboylan@staradvertiser.com rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
    The Honolulu Police Department on Wednesday held a press conference to discuss the details of a shooting in Kalihi on Tuesday night.

  Dion Vincent Kitzmiller was shot by Honolulu police on Hikina Lane in Kalihi on Tuesday night.

  Rade Vanic, Honolulu's acting police chief, spoke about the shooting at a news conference on Wednesday.

Honolulu police shot and critically wounded on Tuesday a 27-year-old felon who pulled out a handgun and pointed it at officers who were trying to arrest him in connection with two outstanding warrants, police said Wednesday. Read more

