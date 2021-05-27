comscore New $160 million state hospital facility set to accept patients in August | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New $160 million state hospital facility set to accept patients in August

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Russell Mimura, director of security at Hawaii State Hospital, shows how staff can check on patients through an observation window in the door.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictured above is the nurse station on the third floor and at top is the exterior of the building.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above is a room at the new facility. Single rooms are designed for patients with high-risk behavioral problems.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The new 144-bed psychiatric facility at Hawaii State Hospital features state-of-the-art security for staff and patients. Pictured above is the nurse station on the third floor and at top is the exterior of the building.

A long-awaited 144-bed psychiatric facility at the Hawaii State Hospital, which for decades has been plagued by overcrowding and assaults on staff by patients, is set to begin housing its first patients in August. Read more

