New $160 million state hospital facility set to accept patients in August
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:43 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Russell Mimura, director of security at Hawaii State Hospital, shows how staff can check on patients through an observation window in the door.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pictured above is the nurse station on the third floor and at top is the exterior of the building.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above is a room at the new facility. Single rooms are designed for patients with high-risk behavioral problems.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The new 144-bed psychiatric facility at Hawaii State Hospital features state-of-the-art security for staff and patients. Pictured above is the nurse station on the third floor and at top is the exterior of the building.