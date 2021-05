Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank has announced the promotions of the following to group senior vice presidents of their respective divisions:

>> Catherine Camp has been promoted to group senior vice president and division manager of commercial real estate landing. Camp has more than 25 years of experience in real estate planning, development and asset management. Prior to joining CPB, Camp was director of planning and development at Kamehameha Schools.

>> Steve Corbisier has been appointed as group senior vice president and manager of wealth management and trust administration. Corbisier has more than 30 years of experience in the financial service industry. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Lakeland College in Sheboygan, Wis.

